“Where the heart is”, web series by Asian Paints to bring out celeb homes stories

Mumbai, February 8 2017: Every home has a story – a story that is beyond words. Leading paint & décor brand, Asian Paints brings out a web series that presents home stories of the much loved celebrities who have homes that truly personify their identity. Featuring icons like John Abraham, Mandira Bedi, Rana Duggabati, Kalki Koechlin Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla among other personalities from different walks of life, the show, ‘Where the heart is’ celebrates the beautiful homes of these renowned stars. It gives you a peek into their homes, shows you their likes, their passions; their abode that truly personifies their individualities.

Asian Paints has always believed in the beauty of expression, through colors, through individual taste, and through elements of personalization. This unique web series ‘Where the heart is’ will make home décor enthusiasts, step in to the real world of the surreal stars and their life through 8 webisodes scheduled to go live on Link- https://youtu.be/23Lz0jpGfC0 from February 8 , 2017. The show offers viewers an opportunity to discover fascinating nuances of tastefully done up celebrity homes, such as the colour of their sofa, the special place where they love to host their favorite people, and that unwind corner where these stars spend some ‘me’ time.

The first episode features Mandira Bedi who takes you on a journey back in time when she and her husband bought their plot of land and built their beautiful home. She admits the house was built and decorated using her own mind without any expert guidance. As she takes you on a tour around her home, she talks about special pieces at home which reflects the passions, travels and life of her and her family.

Soon after, Actor Rana Duggabati’s fans will know how his Chennai home is a spacious place overlooking the scenic landscape. You will discover his love for story telling that reflects in the several memorabilia and the dedicated space for it in his home that he shares with his family.

Then the show features none other than Bollywood’s fitness and sports icon, John Abraham. What a beautiful way it is to take a close look at John’s house and his customized sea facing terrace which represents his love for nature. The episode will showcase how his wardrobe is nothing but a sanctuary with a collection of helmets signed by celebrated riders including the indomitable Valentino Rossi.

Speaking on the launch of “Where the heart is”, Mr. Amit Syngle, President-Sales, Marketing & Technology, Asian Paints Ltd said, “We at Asian Paints believe in celebrating beautiful homes. With the show “Where the heart is”, we take the opportunity to celebrate homes of India’s favourite celebrities. While we most often see them playing a character in a movie or dressed up for a party, it is at their home where they are truly themselves, where their heart is.’

‘Where the heart is’ is a show from the heart, about the home where the heart resides. It is an extension of the starry life of icons, we all wish to know more about. In the minds of fans, there is always an element of intrigue and interest on how celebrities live? What do they do when they’re not at the shooting sets or at work? Are they like us or they lead a completely different life? Are their homes lavish, comforting, colourful or simple, sophisticated, yet luxirious?

Spread across eight episodes, Season 1 of this beautiful web series will make fans comprehend the home story of popular celebrities. Let us take this opportunity to go behind the scenes and straight in to the real life of our favourite reel stars.

With ‘Where the heart is’, you will know them much better than you did yesterday. You witness your favourite celebrity unwind in their favourite place. Let us join in the journey with them in celebrating what they truly love, which is their beautiful home!