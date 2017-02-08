The Rotary Club of Fort Myers recently honored the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida with a donation from money raised at the club’s Eighth Annual Italian Fest. Continuing their support of the food bank, club members presented Harry Chapin President and CEO Richard LeBer with a check for more than $16,000.

Hosted at the Alliance for the Arts last October, the Italian Fest served up some of the best Italian food in Southwest Florida and raised a total of $32,256.80 for various charitable programs in the community. The Italian Fest has raised more than $158,000 since it first began in 2009.

The Rotary Club of Fort Myers President Victoria Stephan said, “Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida has had a long-standing positive impact in Southwest Florida and The Rotary Club of Fort Myers is proud to be able to support the organization as it continues its work providing needed meals to many people in our community.”

TriCircle Pavers was the proud title sponsor of the 8th Annual Italian Fest. Planning is underway for this year’s festival scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22. Sponsorship information is available by contacting The Rotary Club of Fort Myers at Office@RotaryFortMyers.org or (239) 332-8158.