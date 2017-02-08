Los Angeles, California, USA – 31 January 2017 – Skates Guru website offers a wide variety of ice skaters for any taste and preference. Contemporary ice skates can be divided into two major groups: amateur and professional. Amateur ice skates are designed for use on a normal city rink, they are lighter and more comfortable. They are also called recreational ice skates. Professional ice skates are intended for athletes, they are more rigid, and their edge is arranged to perform certain maneuvers. They are for hockey, for figure skating, for speed skating, for short track and for tourism. Each pair is made to meet the requirements of a particular sport. For example, a figured ice skates have convex shape of blades, and in front there are special teeth to perform complex elements of figure skating. For some models of running skates, the skid is made elongated and mobile, so after a push the of athlete, the blade is separated from the ridge, and then is pulled back by a spring.

Many people, in selection of ice skates are guided on hockey or figure models. It should be noted that recreational ice skates differ from them in greater comfort for the feet. If you occasionally ride on the city rinks and do not want to do it professionally, the walking models of ice skates will be most comfortable. Remember that while skating a human foot expands slightly, fact which is not noted when fitting. Walk in skates for a while, check your feelings, do you feel comfortable? Pay special attention to this factor when choosing models of hockey ice skates: they have a rigid frame, which will reap, if the skates are not matching your size. If are you already determined with the model of ice skates, you need to find a suitable lining and steel blades, as well to try them to not feel uncomfortable on the ice.

On website Skates Guru are presented various ice skaters and their accessories in following categories: Jackson Ultima Ice Skates, Botas Ice Skates, Women’s Ice Skates, Men’s Ice Skates, Kids Skates and Ice Skating Blades. You can choose the pair of ice skaters you like and even search available models using the filter presented on the site. You can filter the ice skaters by size, width and colors. Additionally, you might use price filter and establish an affordable interval of price for you, from $59 to $210. Besides ice skates you can purchase ice skating apparel and various accessories.

