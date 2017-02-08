Island Watch Co. was started due to the founder’s love of the islands and ocean. Island Watch Co. wanted to create a collection of men’s wooden watches and women’s wooden watches for like-minded island enthusiasts that will allow people to live the island lifestyle and to provide them with a brand that has deep island roots, style and craftsmanship.

Island Watch Co. believes that life is a journey and it is just as much about the road you take as it is your final destination. Their roots are deeply embedded in the island lifestyle and their definition of living life is letting your soul shine and your spirit run free. Island Watch Co. created their series of wooden watches with this philosophy in mind.

All of their wooden watches are hand-made from all natural materials with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the different varieties of woods used, colors of the hands & dial, to the detailed logo design, each wooden watch is unique within it-self and is sure to please any island enthusiast. Each wooden watch is designed and named after a particular island so that when you wear an Island Watch Co. timepiece, it’s always island time!!!

Island Watch Co. is 100% committed to the natural environment that island enthusiasts love so much. To show their commitment, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each wooden watch is donated to Oceana, a non-profit organization that is focused on preserving the world’s oceans. Island Watch Co. and Oceana both believe that if we can save our oceans, we can ultimately feed the world. Restoring our world’s oceans could feed 1 billion people a healthy seafood meal every day.

Island Watch Co. founder Dallas Alford says, “Island Watch Co. is proud of their partnership with Oceana and is 100% committed to restoring our world’s oceans”.

Island Watch Co. believes that with the growing concern for the environment, people feel good knowing they are doing something to contribute to saving the planet, and an Island Watch Co. wooden watch allows them to do that with island style.

To view Island Watch Co,’s entire collection of island style wooden watches, visit https://www.islandwatchco.com

Island Watch Co. can be reached at info@islandwatchco.com.