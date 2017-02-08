Albany, New York, February 8, 2017: This precise discussion with a deep highlight on “Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market” for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024 can be found in a recently added report to the vast database of Market Research Hub (MRH). This report provides a wide-ranging analysis of the market along with its value chain analysis. It also covers impression of the drivers & restraints on demand for law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market during the forecast period. The base year considered in the report is 2015.

Geographically, the report segments the market into some of the following key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. According to the report findings, developed countries dominate the global market in terms of production and demand. Moreover, the report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level. At present, the degree of competition within the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is anticipated to be high and remain strong in the coming years. Analysts have estimated the market to grow steadily at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2024, in terms of value. Also, it is projected to reach US$1.67 bn by the end of 2024.

Firstly, the report starts by defining the market introduction along with its scope and market segmentation. Basically, firefighting protective clothing fabrics are used to manufacture protective clothing for a variety of end-use applications and provide benefits such as flame resistance, chemical & biological protection and cut resistance. One of the major advantages of the protective clothing is, they do not explode when exposed to a source of ignition. Furthermore, the report provides details of the wide range of applications for which protective clothing is beneficial. It covers:

Police

Ambulance/EMT

Military

Fire Service

Wildlands Gear

Station Wear

Turnout Gear

Mining and others

Factors such as growing concern towards the safety of workers coupled with stringent governmental regulations lead to continuous growth in demand for protective clothing from various end-user industries. Additionally, emerging countries like China, India etc. are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in this market due to increasing military and firefighting applications.

Moving further, Porter’s Five Forces model for the law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market has also been contained within to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. One of the key factors, hindering the growth of the market is the high cost associated with it.

At present, leading players in the global market are Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (TenCate), National Safety Apparel, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Milliken & Company & Glen Raven, Inc., Teijin Aramid B.V., PBI Performance Products Inc, W.L.Gore & Associates, Solvay S.A.

