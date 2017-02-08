With e-health in India picking pace and offering easy accessibility to knowledge, information and products in the most democratic manner, rights to better health is no longer preserved to the fortunate few.

Digital technologies and healthcare have merged together to offer easy approachability to experts and doctors, which has greatly helped rural India get access to top specialists in larger cities. Moreover, online models for healthcare, be it for medicines or diagnostics services, is empowering customers to find information at their fingertips and no longer be misled by multiple intermediaries.

With Prime Minister, Narendra Modi backing the fight against self-medication leading to antibiotic resistance, online companies like PharmEasy are at a winning position to offer better health facilities to its customers.

With its footprint firmly established in numerous cities across the country and chancing on the opportunities e-health has to offer, PharmEasy, India’s largest pharmacy aggregator announced the launch of its full-service operations in Bangalore. The e-platform makes medicines available at a discount of FLAT 20% and offers up to 75% discount on diagnostic tests and ensures that all the medicines are home delivered by a licensed pharmacist within three hours of prescription validation.

The process is simple. Users can order medicines through the PharmEasy app available on Google Play and App Store. Then all they have to do is upload a photo of the prescription on the app, which is passed on to the local licenced pharmacy in the vicinity of the user, who will verify its authenticity, and based on the same, deliver medicines at the doorstep.

Dharmil Sheth, Co-founder, PharmEasy, said, “PharmEasy has been able to facilitate easy and affordable healthcare services in several cities across the country and Bangalore is the latest addition to the list. Here, in our Bangalore office, we have over 100 employees and we are fully equipped to offer seamless door-to-door services. Bangalore residents no longer need to be dependent on anyone else to get their prescribed medicines. With our efforts to bring a digital transition in accessibility of the pharmaceutical products we aim to create a healthier India.”

The e-pharmacy currently deliver medicines in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. The facility for diagnostic tests is available in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

As India’s most populous city with over 11 million people’s healthcare needs to cater to, launching operations in Bangalore was a sensible choice. Over 5 lakh families across India have been using PharmEasy for their extensive medical needs and Bangalore will prove to be a contributive centre given the rate of e-literacy, high internet connectivity and bandwidth and a tech inclined demographic. This showcases strong acceptance and adoption to ecommerce in pharmaceutical sector, truly paving way to a Digital India.