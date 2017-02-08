Morocco is a wonderful tourist destination that offers something for everyone whether one is looking for an adventurous tour or an educating trip to morocco. Morocco can take people down the time line as one can feel that experience visiting the Bronze Age rock engravings that surely gives an insight into the life of that era. Similarly, there are also century’s old fortress and Berber igoudars which are really amazing for one to believe now. Morocco also has a versatile terrain where you can find the snowy Atlas mountain peaks on one side and the never ending sand dunes of the Sahara deserts on the other hand. Morocco is never going to be like the regular vacation trip as you can also come across versatile cultural and traditional influences of people from different races like Arabs, Berbers, Bedouins, European, African and Jewish people living together on the same land.

The morocco private travel is also arranged by the tour operators whether you want to visit the lost kingdoms in Morocco, experience caravans dust, desert and roses, oases and palm groves etc. with versatile itinerary that is customised based on your interests. There are also some interesting day trips from Marrakech where you can visit places like Ourika, Asni, Lalla Takerkoust, Asni, Demnate and many other places of your choice to enjoy a peaceful holiday away from the hustles and bustles of the city life. You can find some unique UNESCO world sites in Essaouira, majestic mountains of the Atlas within one hour drive from Marrakech, Ourika waterfall valleys, Berber market, 12th century mosque and many more by joining the day trips from Marrakech. You can also request for customised itineraries where you can spend time at the spots that you would like to explore on your holiday to Morocco.

You can also choose Morocco private travel to enjoy a picnic on the sand dunes of the Sahara desert, trek the Atlas Mountains or even plan to scrub in a local hammam. If you enjoy spending time amidst the locals there is always a chance to have tea with the local nomads and rest in the Berber igoudars. You can also try and test many new things in Morocco for a versatile holiday experience. The professional tour operators however strike the right balance between activity and rest providing the best accommodation and travel so that you enjoy the vacation in comfort.

Sun-Trails.com is the best tour operator in Morocco, offer tailor made private tours at affordable prices. Our itinerary includes camel ride, crossing the Atlas Mountains, trekking in Dades Gorges and much more.For more information about CUSTOM MOROCCO TOURS. Visit us at http://www.sun-trails.com/

==Address==

Sun Trails

50 Operation Agdal Issil

40000

Marrakech

MARRAKECH

MOROCCO

contact@sun-trails.com

+212 (0) 648 819 837

+212 (0) 666 915 384