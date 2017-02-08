In its 9th year, the world-class celebrity tennis experience Madisen’s Match will take place on March 31 and April 1 at The Landings Yacht, Golf and Tennis Club. Event attendees will get to meet this year’s all-star line-up including Mardy Fish, Robby Ginepri, Tom Gullikson, Mikael Pernfors, Luke and Murphy Jensen and Kathy Rinaldi. Developed to benefit individuals suffering with brain tumors, the 2017 event expects to raise $150,000.

“Madisen’s Match gives the every-day amateur the rare opportunity to spend the day with the world’s best tennis players. During the weekend event, participants have improved their tennis games and helped brain tumor patients and their families,” expressed Madisen’s Match founder Duane Chaney.

The two-day event will kick off on Friday, March 31 with a gala with live entertainment, a silent and live auction and a four-course dinner where attendees will get to meet-and-greet with celebrity tennis players. On Saturday, April 1 participants can enjoy a full day of activities including the Legends Tennis Fantasy Camp, lunch with the legends and the celebrity tennis pro-am rounds out with the pro tennis exhibition. To register, visit MadisensMatch.com/register.

Duane Chaney established Madisen’s Match in 2008 after his 3-year-old niece Madisen Abramson was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Inspired by Madisen and determined to help others, Chaney created Madisen’s Match to use tennis as a way to raise funds for brain tumor related charities. To date, the event has raised more than $500,000 to benefit national and Southwest Florida based pediatric and adult cancer treatment charities like Barbara’s Friends – The Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center Fund, the Brain Tumor Navigator Program at the Regional Cancer Center, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and the Tim and Tom Gullikson Foundation. For more information, visit MadisensMatch.com.