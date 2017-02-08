Albany, New York, February 8, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the inclusion of a new research study to its massive offerings of research reports. According to the study, titled “Butane Gas Cartridges Market 2016-2024”, the global market is driving rapidly, as the growing concern over energy security issues is increasing. Also, the market’s revenue is projected to reach US$555.24 mn by the end of 2024. Geographically, the report analyzes the global market into key regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For these regions, market size and end users are also analyzed.

First of all, the report provides a basic overview of the butane gas cartridges industry along its major information including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. A gas cartridge is a mixture of two liquid petroleum gasses (propane and butane) contained under pressure in a metal cartridge. Today, butane gas cartridge is considered one of the most effective ways of storing fuel. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Some of the major advantages of butane gas cartridge are primarily focused on its high portability and light weight. In the next section, the market has been segmented by application and by key regions. On the basis of application, the market covers:

Stoves

Medical

Plastic Industry

Metal Working

Pest Control & Fumigation

Food & Beverage

Additionally, market data for all the segments has been provided at the submarkets and country-specific levels from 2016 to 2024. A large number of individual customers and industrial consumers are enhancing their demand for butane gas cartridge requirements such as metalworking, pest control & fumigation; and sealing poly bags which is a special function of the cartridges in the plastics industry. Also, a majority of demand comes from the sale of butane gas cartridge-integrated stoves. Market dynamics including drivers, key opportunities and restraints are also highlighted in the market Moreover, all-inclusive analysis of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model which helps in understanding the influences that affect the structure and profitability of the butane gas cartridges market. The most prominent drivers include high competence when compared to solid or liquid cartridge fuels, the growth of portable energy storage systems, low prices of crude oil and natural gas, energy security, growing consumerism and others.

Furthermore, the report provides a wide competitive analysis of companies engaged in the production and distribution of butane gas cartridges. At present, some of the major companies in the butane gas cartridges market are Aspire Industries, Ultracare Products, Do-Well Aerosols, Tae Yang Corporation, CEPSA, ENERGAS, Marina Corporation Ltd., Sejeong Industrial Inc. etc.

