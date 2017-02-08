A culinary wonderland awaits at the second annual Taste of Freedom, and so does the opportunity to win a two-year lease on a 2017 Lexus! The Southwest Florida Regional Human Trafficking Coalition hosts this food-forward masquerade affair onSaturday, April 8 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers, 4200 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.

“Unmask and Empower” is the theme as the community comes together to support the lifesaving mission of the Coalition and its community partners to raise awareness of human trafficking and celebrate the empowerment of its survivors.

Taste of Freedom is a fun, foodie-themed masquerade gala featuring cocktails, chef stations from a wide array of local restaurants, wine tastings, live entertainment by local musical favorite Electric Lipstick and attractive auction prizes. Again this year, Title Sponsor Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers will award a 24-month lease on a 2017 Lexus to one lucky raffle winner. For increased chances, raffle tickets are available in advance of the event for $50 each or three for $100 at swfl-humantrafficking.org/events. One lucky person will win his or her choice of a 2017 NX200T or IS350.

Restaurants confirmed to date include Bahama Breeze, Bonefish Grill, Crave Culinaire, Cantina Laredo, Cru, DaRuMa, Fresh Fit Foods of Naples, Indian Palace, Lee Roy Selmon’s, Tarpon Bay and Trattoria Mia.

Auction items include an airboat ride and lunch with Mayor Randy Henderson, a year-long fitness membership, restaurant-and-hotel packages, an exclusive experience on the Cape Coral Police Department beat, a thrilling cat-and-mouse action adventure with Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott, a beach house weekend with a picnic-equipped Regions Bank green bike, golf packages and much more.

With its service partners, the Southwest Florida Regional Trafficking Coalition raises awareness through educational seminars to first responders, corporate training, advocacy and more. Notifications to the local human trafficking hotline at (239) 939-3112 have increased 50 percent in the last year alone. The Coalition has made many measurable gains since forming in 2005, making Southwest Florida the epicenter of the state’s fight against this devastating crime. The inaugural Taste of Freedom featured more than $25,000 of live auction items and raised more than $34,000 in funds for the organization.

Event tickets are $100 and can be purchased at SWFL-humantrafficking.org/events. Tables are available for purchase as well. All proceeds raised through the Taste of Freedom event will benefit the Southwest Florida Regional Human Trafficking Coalition.

Support for Taste of Freedom allows Southwest Florida Regional Human

Trafficking Coalition and its service partners to assist victims of human trafficking locally, nationally and globally. Along with title sponsor Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers, sponsors include Dunkin’s Diamonds, Platinum PEO Resources, Inc., CONRIC PR & Marketing, Card Systems, Walmart, ARC of Life, Christine Massey, Marcia Weis & Dae Abram, Immokalee Casino, CRE Consultants, Cape Coral Police Department, Paul Mitchell the School – Fort Myers and Zonta-Naples.

For information about sponsorships or chef station opportunities for restaurants, contact coalition President Lynn Brewer at (239) 691-1128 orlynn@swflhumantrafficking.org.