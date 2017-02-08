Miami, Florida ( Webnewswire ) February 8, 2017 – Convergia US, with offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida, is an international service provider and technology integrator offering free professional consultations for businesses to learn how their company can benefit from servers and cloud services.

Convergia’s President, Alejandro Bitar explained, “Convergia offer servers to power any size workload and servers that can converge, are software-defined and cloud-ready. Our experts are factory trained on all the products we offer and can help businesses with full turn-key hardware solutions and installations. Our project team works with companies to establish the feasibility of any project, analyzing not just the technical challenges but also financial considerations, resource availability and ultimately whether the customer’s business requirements will be met by the proposed solution.”

Convergia has a private global end-to-end network which spans across 150 locations in over 50 countries, and the company guarantees the highest voice quality at the lowest possible prices.

You can visit Convergia.com for more information about Servers, Cloud Services, Business Phone Lines, Hosted PBX, Cloud Services, Voice & Mobility, Internet, Data and Networking, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services.

About Convergia

Convergia US, with offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida, is an international service provider and technology integrator, offering Internet, Data, Networking, Cloud Services, Voice, Mobility, Hardware, Value Added Services & Professional Solutions for business and wholesale customers. Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence. Convergia has developed into one of the largest privately held global end-to-end telecom networks in the world.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

http://www.convergia.com/

Tel: 1-866-863-3301

E-mail: corporatesales@convergia.net

