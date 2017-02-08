Mumbai, 8th February 2017: Colonel & Co., the legendary snacks brand from Fizzy Foodlabs, sponsored the theatrical performances at this year’s Kala Ghoda Art Festival (KGAF) and honored legendary theatre artists and celebrities including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi and many more as they adorned the stage with their talent in a play titled ‘Mera Who Matlab Nahi Tha’ that was performed during the weekend. The show also featured some classic and historical performances by renowned stage artists, and performers from rural India. Colonel & Co. is the new age snack brand to leverage disruptive pack format and healthy snack alternatives. The snack forms a part of a global international cuisine that is uniquely packaged in a tray with its authentic condiments and dips instead of just another tag-along.

“The KGAF defines fusion of art, beauty, people and culture. Similarly, Colonel & Co products are a unique blend of different flavors that are fresh, tasty and healthy. The festival served as platform for us to engage with all the art and food lovers who are always excited to try new things. We offered them a unique experience of chip n dip nachos & salsa which is the perfect on the go snack that can be enjoyed while watching every theatre, music or a dance performance,” said Varun Jhawar, Director and CMO Fizzy Foodlabs.

Colonel & Co offered world’s favorite snack nachos and salsa in a convenient packaged tray for all on the go explorers who were a part of the heritage bus tour that happens every year at the Kala Ghoda Festival. A Colonel’s bunker was also installed to capture some legendary moments which also bought the essence of army and war time tales alive through the installation.

Colonel and Co. can be located at stall number 36 in Cross Maidan.

About Fizzy Foodlabs

Fizzy Food Labs a, Mumbai based ready to cook food startup was incorporated in August 2012 by three IITians Nipun Katyal, Varun Jhawar and Manish Tirthani. These IITians have turned their passion of entrepreneurship and brought in the innovation of portion packing concept to the world food segment in India. Fizzy Food Labs offers fresh and authentic recipe kits of global cuisine that can be easily cooked at home. It includes a range of Chef’s Basket and Colonel & Co. products that are made with real, fresh & healthy ingredients and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.