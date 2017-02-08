QuantaCRM Provides CRM Tips and News in an Entertaining and Informative Format.

Chicago, IL, USA — QuantaCRM (http://www.quantacrm.com), a national Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner based in Chicago, celebrates its third episode of Channel Q: The CRM Review, a monthly YouTube series focused on CRM news and techniques.

All the Channel Q episodes can be viewed at http://bit.ly/ChannelQCRMReview.

“Channel Q is an antidote to the traditional, boring CRM videos,” states Peter Wolf, President of QuantaCRM, adding, “Channel Q is a combination of information and entertainment. Our goal is to have some fun and share information at the same time.”

Channel Q is divided into two programs:

1) Channel Q: CRM News – the latest CRM news in the style of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update; each episode includes a special report from “Brian in the Field”

2) Channel Q: CRM Review – a series of different segments and skits around a central CRM topic; segments include “CRM Mailbag”, where viewer questions are answered, and “CRM Spotlight”, which gives a technical overview of specific CRM functionality

About QuantaCRM

QuantaCRM is a national Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner based in Chicago, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 888.490.3190.

Media Contact:

Brian Dunn

QuantaCRM

888-490-3190

sales@quantacrm.com

http://www.quantacrm.com