The Carrydoctor app helps patients in getting an expert medical opinion or a second opinion from another doctor online just by using their mobile phones.

There are certain places where the healthcare facilities are not easily accessible, or there is a lack of good doctors in that area. It may even happen that one is not satisfied by the treatment regimen offered by his or her physician. These are a few of the common problems that many patients face.

The internet is a tool that has been used to alleviate many problems of mankind. So, Victor Wade decided to use the internet as a means to provide a solution to those patients who are facing the problems mentioned above.

Getting the right medical opinion is all that matters when it comes to getting proper treatment for any medical condition. Carrydoctor provides the patients an excellent platform where they can consult a doctor regarding their conditions and get that expert medical opinion.

Carrydoctor provides a platform for a patient to connect with highly qualified and able doctors dealing with different specialties like Physician, Cardiologist, Gynaecologist, Paediatrician, Oncologist, ENT specialist, Neurologist, Psychologist, Psychiatrist, and Surgeon, just to name a few among the wide range of specialties available.

The only things that a patient needs to get an expert medical opinion or a second opinion are a smartphone, a good internet connection and the medical reports like blood test reports, x-ray reports, ECG reports, etc., as required by the doctor.

The app also allows the patients to set up online doctor appointments and also has the provision for uploading the medical reports.

In spite of having all these beneficial features, the app is very easy to use, and with the wide range of specialties to cater to a wide range of patients, Carrydoctor is one of the best online medical consultation apps available.

The Carrydoctor app is available for download in both Google Play and App Store.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/carrydoctor/id1151877339?ls=1&mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=hnweb.com.secondopenion