Global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor, Yellowfin, has been named the best of 54 of the world’s top BI tools reviewed by Docurated, a leading content and knowledge management tool.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, February 07, 2017 — This is the third time that Yellowfin has claimed first place in Docurated’s list, having also been number one on both the 2014 and early 2016 reviews.

“Yellowfin BI offers business intelligence tools that are so easy to use, they become universal throughout a company,” said the report. “Yellowfin’s analytics are available in many different flavors – dashboards, data discovery, mobile BI, storyboards, mapping, and collaborative business intelligence – that make it simple to assess, monitor and understand any bit of data related to your business.”

The report also highlighted Yellowfin’s browser-based delivery – which enables users to access data-based insights anywhere, any time – as well as the platform’s ease of use and ability to share insights.

“With the release of Yellowfin 7.3 last year, we are proud to have stayed ahead of the competition and therefore remain in the top spot of Docurated’s BI tools review,” said Yellowfin SVP Global Marketing, Daniel Shaw-Dennis. “Our customers understand that Yellowfin and BI success is about more than just delivering an analytics platform that’s easy to use and accessible. It’s the things ‘under the hood’, like connectivity to all their data sources, robust governance and scalability that enable their BI deployments to become truly pervasive throughout their whole business.”

Previous industry recognition has supported Docurated’s position that Yellowfin is easy to use, without trying to turn every user into a data analyst.

“Yellowfin isn’t a BI tool attempting to make the business user a techie,” stated David Norris, Senior Analyst at Bloor Research, one of Europe’s leading independent IT research, analysis and consultancy firms. “It is about presenting data to users in an attractive visual representation, backed-up with some of the most sophisticated collaboration tools embedded into a BI platform on the market.”

