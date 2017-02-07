Lingerie enthusiasts in the UK are flocking to the new Susannah Black website in their droves. That is because the company offers some of the most stylish and elegant products on the market today. Regardless of personal tastes, everyone is sure to find items that suit. The company prides itself on having the most desirable range of bedroom fashion around. They all place emphasis on providing one of the best customer service experiences consumers will find. That is why so many people return for repeat purchases.

New arrivals for 2017 include:

– Bodystockings

– Babydoll outfits

– Secretary costumes

– And more

The ordering process is simple, and that helps everyone to save time and hassle. Customers just select their chosen products and complete a standard checkout. The system is secure, and people can even open an account, so they don’t have to keep typing their bank details. Unlike some of their competitors, the company also offers free delivery on orders over £25. As if that wasn’t enough, they provide consumers with a 365-day return policy too. So, anyone can send their items back if they discover they are unsuitable.

The team is always on hand to offer advice and provide support. They encourage new customers to get in touch if they have any questions or concerns. They are happy to make recommendations based on the most popular stock at the current time. So, getting the perfect lingerie items to spice things up has never been easier. People who spend more than £25 will also benefit from a mystery free gift. The gift is always valued at £5 or more, so people make even better savings.

Lots of people worry about sizing when buying lingerie online. However, there is no need when dealing with this specialist. They publish a guide on their site that explains all the measurements and should help everyone to purchase the right sizes.

To learn more about Susannah Black and their range of lingerie, visit the website today. New products are added all the time, so it’s worth checking back every few days. The last thing anyone wants is to miss a new item that’s selling fast. There’s even a dedicated section for Valentine’s fashion on the site at the moment. Now is the perfect time for anyone wishing to impress their partner to make purchases. Delivery only takes around three to six working days. So, there’s plenty of time to make sure everything is ready for the big day.

Contact:

Susannah Black

Company: Susannah Black

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU, UK

Phone: 0203 290 6847

Email: info@susannahblack.co.uk

Website: www.susannahblack.co.uk