Learning analysis, design, delivery, and related software solutions, are key issues for visitors to the recent Learning Technologies exhibition, in London.

That’s the view of learning and development consultancy, Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS), based on its analysis of the enquiries it received on its stand at this year’s Learning Technologies event. The event, which attracts some 7,000 visitors each year – mostly human resources and learning and development (L&D) professionals – took place at London’s Olympia, in February.

Cath Convery, ELS’s Head of Operations, said, “Visitors also asked us about the properties of the ELS learning content management system (LCMS), provided by IBM – especially its capabilities where it provides governance and management of learning content, as well as its efficient reuse capability which allows content administrators to design or refresh learning material. IBM chose ELS as one of its Channel Partners because of its knowledge of the sector and its own use of IBM’s software – rather than simply being a software reseller.”

Cath added that visitors to the ELS stand at Learning Technologies also enquired about the company’s survey tool – developed by Formic – which can accommodate data gathered electronically as well as ‘on paper’. Cath said, “Particularly popular with visitors was the tool’s dashboard which was linked to the demonstration of a short survey.”

According to John Morley, Formic’s CEO, “ELS’s strong track record in delivering solutions that optimise training environments means that ELS can maximise the value that its clients derive from using Formic’s software for evaluations, assessments and exams.”

Cath commented, “From the conversations that our staff had with visitors to the exhibition, we’ve learned that L&D professionals are returning to face-to-face learning delivery, using technology to create efficiencies in administration. In other words, they’re favouring a blended approach to support learning delivery, only using technology to deliver learning where appropriate.”

Yet the most-asked questions on the ELS stand involved how to analyse organisational learning needs efficiently and effectively.

Cath commented, “These queries reflect the findings of the most recent Towards Maturity Benchmarking Report – ‘Unlocking Potential’. Indeed, the Towards Maturity – a benchmarking research company that provides independent expert advice and support to help organisations use learning technologies to accelerate business performance – promotes a model based on defining need, understanding learners and putting their needs into a work context.

“All of this comes under the category of ‘analysis’ and, in our view as well as Towards Maturity’s, it’s an essential first step in the L&D process. This then moves into the design and delivery phases, involving building capacity, ensuring learner engagement and, then, demonstrating value – to the learner and the learner’s organisation.

“ELS customers – drawn from the public, private and business sectors worldwide – tell us that our programmes, covering the fields of organisational design and development, education, training design and delivery, enable them to demonstrate that added value,” Cath added. “Hopefully, that’s something that the visitors to our stand at Learning Technologies who were new to ELS will soon be experiencing for themselves.”