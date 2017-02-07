China – Aickar, a top manufacturer and supplier of aroma diffusers, recently started offering online solutions in close collaboration with top ecommerce sites. The owners said that the active partnership with online retailers will benefit both the buyers and their e-retail partners, creating a win-win situation. The manufacturer of world’s first aroma diffusers have now forged partnerships with Amazon and eBay and numerous other online dealers that cater to buyers looking for Amazon aroma diffuser products. The global supplier of aromatic diffusers now offers a range of solutions for its online retail partners, including labeling and FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon, package design, original design manufacturing and drop shipping solutions.

At present, the Shenzhen based manufacturer of aroma diffusers offers drop shipping solutions for one unit of any of their products. Also, if the online retailer partnered with Aickar experiences a steep drop in aroma diffuser online sales, the company now assumes the responsibility to replace the poorly performing products. Aickar’s in-house professional designer team is now committed to assist product managers of ecommerce giants such as Amazon and eBay as well as online marketers representing independent dealers by designing product descriptions, uploading attractive product images and suggesting styles.

The suppliers are also now responsible for appropriate labeling, quality checking and on-time delivery to FBA warehouse. For retailers looking for attractive wholesale prices, Aickar has now set 200 pieces of any Aickar aroma diffuser product as the Minimum Order Quantity. Also, the logo is now customizable, and the company is now committed to release two or three latest designs every month.

On behalf of Aickar management, a senior executive recently told that they are now providing two-year warranty on any product, and added that their Los Angeles branch and warehouse have already been set up for providing professional after-sales services to their US customers. He also added that the company has developed its capacity to provide high-quality logistic solutions with competitive pricing. Aickar product label colors and texts can now be customized according to the needs of the buyers.

