Un spoilt beaches, incredible mountain ranges, rich geographical diversity, and the most astounding carpet of wild flowers in spring, West coast has evolved into a major holiday route of Cape Town along Route R27.If you are looking for a true African experience then Kwantu guest house is an ideal accommodation guest house situated in west coast. a popular international holiday destination with its breathtaking ocean views miles of white sandy beaches ,Mountain views that take your breath away that including the famous Table mountain.With so much to offer ,you can experience its diversity geology and natural life in the West Coast National Park, Rocherpan Nature Reserve and Bird Island Nature Reserve while whale and dolphin watching off the coast will give a view of the area’s rich marine life.

The spectacular Cederberg Mountains can be found here and a series of picturesque fishing villages like Paternoster ,and historical towns where accommodation and recreational activities meets the human soul. Famed for its seafood and tranquil atmosphere. The flower season occurs from July through to September and is a truly spectacular sight not to mention the area is a bird watchers’ paradise. The country’s rich ancient history is displayed in San cave paintings and the renowned West Coast Fossil Park offers daily tours of its fascinating live exhibit of an ongoing excavation of fossils that are approximately five million years old.

For those with a taste for the outdoors the Western Cape coastline offers hiking trails and whale watching, with golf at the Langebaan Golf Course or windsurfing for those craving a bit of exercise In winter .visitors can snuggle next to warm fires and experience the wild seas off the Cape of Storms and enjoy the rich bounty of food and wine from the area.

This jewel of a coastline is easily reached from Cape Town, and enchants visitors with its unpretentious atmosphere and unique natural beauty.

That said we at kwatugu guest house don’t just offer accommodation we offer a facility that not only provides lodging., but cater for private functions: Small weddings, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Graduation parties, Year end functions, Private lunches / dinners Minimum 30 guests Maximum 80 guests for the events such as year end function

Whether you are relocating and need a place, or just simply enjoying a holiday stay then out budget friendly rates are affordable and comes with exceptional service .With so much to offer you wouldn’t want to miss out on this opportunity it is an opportunity that awaits you in the west coast area</p

http://www.kwantuguesthouse.com/