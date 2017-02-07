Garden Maintenance Cape Town

Garden design is considered an art in most cultures, distinguished from gardening, which generally means garden maintenance. Gardening can affect our daily lives and over all the atmosphere and ambiance .Maintaining a garden is are no walk in the park ,there are rules and regulations that surround gardening .This practice of growing and cultivating plants ,which are grown for their flowers foliage or overall appearance and sustenance is important as Useful plants, such as Root vegetables and herbs are grown for consumption and others for use as dyes or for medicinal purposes.

Gardening ranges with one or more different types of, shrubs, trees and herbaceous plants, including lawns and foundation. All involves an active participation in the growing and up keep process which tends to be labor-intensive. Opting for garden maintenance service are an ideal solution when it comes to eliminating the intensive labor and upkeep of a garden

Simple knowledge of living things a garden requires such as water, needs ,and other nourishment factors that protect plants. Many people would love to attend to their own gardens, they just do not have the time to do so, gardening service provide expertise in the field .These Professionals are knowledgeable and practice all areas of garden maintenance needs Generally with the following few aspects; Water It’s important to know how much water a garden needs, because different plants require different amounts of water. Knowing about Fertilizers as there are organic (natural) fertilizers or chemical fertilizers. Pruning skills are required for many plants, Pruning is good for your plants’ growth as it gets rid of diseased wood and unwanted growth. It also promotes good health and prolongs a plant’s life. Weeds compete with other plants for water and nutrients, nd must be removed from the garden to keep the plants healthy and the garden neat. mowing of the lawn can be time consuming and maintaining a lawn should be done correctly so knowing how to do this and other tricks of the trade can have a huge affect with regards to conserving water, enriching the earth and preserving god’s gift to man .

