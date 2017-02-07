FotoJet, an all-in-one graphic tool, will hold a Valentine promotion that offers users a 30-day free trial of FotoJet Plus premium services.

FotoJet has become a particularly popular and useful online tool for photo editing, graphic design and photo collage. To cheer up the spirit of Valentine’s Day, FotoJet offers a 5-day Valentine promotion, during which users can upgrade to FotoJet Plus and get first 30 days free.

The benefits of the free trial are that users have access to all the premium functions for 30 days without being charged and they can cancel it anytime. When the free trial ends, users will be automatically billed, which gives them an option to try before they buy. During the 5-day Valentine promotion, all users have the opportunities to start their free trial without any hassle.

Within the free trial period, users have exclusive access to all the advanced features, 600+ premium templates, 500+ premium resources, priority support service and ad free editing canvas without distraction. Polishing up photo creations with premium clipart images, fonts, photo effects, frames and overlays and making them stand out from the crowd can be just a few clicks away. Users will have an unparalleled photo editing experience with free access.

To discover how easy and amazing that FotoJet Plus can turn ordinary photos into artworks, go www.fotojet.com to start a 30-day free trial. This promotion is only active from February 10, 2017 to February 14, 2017.

About FotoJet

FotoJet is an online photo editing and graphic design tool developed by PearlMountain Limited. FotoJet is dedicated on graphic design and image processing technology, to provide users with the most convenient image editing services. Currently FotoJet already has millions of worldwide users.

Learn more at https://www.fotojet.com or email info@fotojet.com for feedback and cooperation.