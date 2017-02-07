When planning a party we all know that there are many decisions that need to be made from the venue to the music, not forgetting one of the very important aspects such as food ! This can get tricky when it comes to dietary requirements that need to be taken into consideration,that is why choosing a Spitbraai catering option of eatery for any occasion is rewarding. A Spitbraai is definitely an umbrella term for food which is prepared around the grill , However the meals could be roasted, smoked, or prepared around the rotisserie. Particularly with smoking and rotisserie,

What makes this style of catering so versatile is that there are an array of different options .You don’t need to be limited by just lamb, as this is usually the perception most people have about a spitbraai . There are various meat options ranging from juicy succulent cuts of beef , lamb ,or pork steaks .Tender meat will easily pull from the bone, and for that reason stretch’s further amongst your guest. A range of different vegetable dishes and side salads that can accompany any of the meat served is ideally a way to cater for the vegetarians and guests who just prefer a leaner eatery option .With a long list of endless options spitbraai has to offer including grilled seafood and, Tofu which is an excellent meat substitute and grills perfectly.

So long as you are thinking about a spirbraai , permitting us to produce a menu for you personally which will leave your guest spreading rave reviews and leaving you and your guests craving for more is pleasurable option provided .Hiring a spitbraai company gives you all this and more, down to the utensils could be supplied, and after that disposed of for your convenience this</p

We love spitbraai’s as much as you do.That’s why we have been doing it for years .Excellent Spitbraai’s and Catering was formed by Yolanda Hamman (aka Yoyo ) we are no new kids on the block. We are an independent Spit braai and Catering business who strive to give our clients the best spit braai We take pride in what we do, visit our website www.excellentspitbraai.co.za