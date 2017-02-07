1888PressRelease – Ghotit released its long awaited Dyslexia Keyboard App for iPad and iPhone.

Ghotit Dyslexia Keyboard uses advanced writing and reading assistive technologies tailor-made for people with dyslexia, dysgraphia, and other learning disabilities. Ghotit Dyslexia Keyboard boasts of the following advanced capabilities, all designed for the dyslexic community:

– “Talking” Word-Prediction with grammar and phonetics awareness;

– Quick-Spell Word-Prediction with instant correction for phonetic writers;

– Phonetic and context-sensitive spell checker;

– Advanced grammar and punctuation corrector;

– Effective proofreader;

– Speak as you write (speech feedback);

– Reading assistance with dual highlighting;

– Integrated dictionaries;

– US, UK, Canadian and Australian English dictionaries.

Ghotit Dyslexia Keyboard App for iPad and iPhone supports any text application running on iPad or iPhone.

Ofer Chermesh, one of Ghotit’s founders, is a lifelong dyslexic. The struggle of producing readable text is well known to him, “Mobile revolution has affected the way people consume information and communicate. More and more people are adopting mobile devises as the preferable means to communicate with each other. This is influencing the writing assistant tools developed for dyslexics. With Dyslexia Keyboard, people with dyslexia will be able to read, write and freely.”

Regular keyboards are designed to correct relatively minor spelling mistakes while writing with word-prediction. Ghotit Quick Spell Word-Prediction is a state-of-art technology designed for writers with typing issues and phonetic/creative writers; this technology increases writing speed and successfully predicts intended words with instant correction of the first misspelled letters.

Unlike other keyboards, Ghotit offers a novel patent-protected context spell checking technology tuned for people with dyslexia and bad spelling habits. Using these algorithms, Ghotit can detect and correct not only really bad spelled words but also misused words, words that are spelled correctly but are written out of context. “Ghotit also offers advanced grammar checking algorithms ensuring that the corrected text is not only error-free but also written with correct English grammar”, says Ofer Chermesh, Ghotit CEO.

Dr. Robert Iakobashvili, Ghotit CTO, said, “Being inspired by legendary Steve Jobs, we were thinking mainly about user convenience, easy work-flow and a great design – all to bring the ultimate mobile solution for the people with dyslexia and dysgraphia.”

Ghotit first launched its only free online web service in 2009. Since then, Ghotit has released multiple products targeting Windows and Macintosh desktop and laptop users and recently has entered the tablet world with a solution for Windows, Android tablets/smartphones and iPad. Ghotit writing assistant solution has been adopted over the years by tens of thousands of dyslexic users and many schools, universities and training centers worldwide.

Though initially designed for people with dyslexia, Ghotit has demonstrated success for people with other writing and reading difficulties such as people who use English as their Second Language (ESL) and English Language Learners (ELL), enabling them to move to mainstream English writing.

