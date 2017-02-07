Dutchmanor

Most hospitality pros agree that for a property to be considered a boutique hotel, it should not be much bigger than 100 rooms. A boutique hotel’s intimate size produces its characteristic personal feeling.

A boutique hotel has an independent attitude, and works hard to not feel like a corporate hotel. Guests quickly sense a more exclusive identity and better service. A boutique hotel is an intimate, design-led property which distinguishes itself from larger chain/branded accommodation, and come with unique set of characteristics that define a level of personalized service that just can’t be found in larger hotels.

Boutiques hotel Cape town strives to be one-of-a-kind, and Its clientele is individualistic too. Often a boutique hotel conveys a strong sense of place with a look that reflects the location’s heritage, Dutchmanor manner Cape town south Africa ,the only registered antique hotel boasting history and old world charm dating back to 1812 .Equipped with state of the art modern amenities to ensure their smart, fashionable clientele is completely satisfied, It features the latest technology features, , providing en-suite, contemporary bathrooms, air conditioning, free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TV’s providing all this yet keeping the leisure of 5 star heart warming accommodation.

Delivering an even more intriguing guest experience is done by basing their design and amenities around various concepts, These establishments often choose one theme and build their services and décor around it. Definition and expression of a theme is a crucial path to success. Many boutique hotels introduce different themes in each guestroom, making for extra unique stay that bring the returning of guest more often than not . Playing a major role in adding the right amount of individuality ,and setting a thoughtful ambiance, relies on the High-quality materials, and designer furnishings, to create a memorable visual experience .These Establishments retain the magic and grandeur of the past by staying true to their heritage and rooms that take you on a journey through history. Coupled with the warmth and comfort of a private home. Whether they are exclusively modern, historic, or a mix of both, these establishments usually focus on aesthetics andoffering exceptional standard of service. These establishments are so unique and differ so widely from one another there for cant really be categorized

There are many reasons people often prefer boutique hotels to standard hotels. If you could summarize what you get at boutique hotel, as opposed to the standard chains, “a unique experience “ is surely one of things that would pop in to one’s mind after all who wouldn’t want to pampered In such a classy way .