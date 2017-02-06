BROOKLYN, NY (February 3, 2017) — The emblematic tango “La Cumparsita” celebrates 100 years of history during 2017. TANGO LOVERS awarded with the ACE 2015 as “The Best Musical Show of the Year” by the Association of Critics of Entertainment of New York will honor “La Cumparsita” in the centenary of the Tango that has track of more performances and recordings throughout the World.

The iconic tango composed by the Uruguayan Gerardo Matos Rodríguez will be celebrating 100 years of history and it is the tango piece that plays in all tango shows and milongas around the world and it is a tradition to be the last song in these events. In 1997, “La Cumparsita” was named as the “Cultural and Popular Hymn of Uruguay”.

With a very successful 2016 year touring in Latin America, the West Coast of the United States and Asia, Tango Lovers performed in renowned theaters from Teatro Municipal Las Condes in Santiago de Chile and as far as the Beijing National Theater in China, closing their Asia tour in the exclusive Concert Hall of the Forbidden City in Beijing with a VIP performance for prominent government officials and businessmen in the Chinese capital.

Opening up new markets and representing the culture of Rio de la Plata, the vision of Tango Lovers is to unite diverse generations and cultures through one of the most sensual musical genres in the world. Tango Lovers begins its US 2017 tour under the executive direction of Pierina Asti-Schulz, with a live band under the musical direction of one of the best bandoneons in the World, the young musician of 27 years, Lautaro Greco, the production of Uruguayan singer Alfredo Lérida and a cast of world-class dancers.

This spring, with the sponsorship of COPA AIRLINES, between March 25th and April 7th, Tango Lovers will be performing on the East Coast in cities such as Orlando, St. Petersburg, Miami Beach, South Miami, Washington DC, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Salisbury and New York. For more information please visit www.TangoLovers.com

A Bit About Tango – Argentina and Uruguay have been exporting their talent to the world from the early 1900’s making tango universally known in all continents. Prominent names in the tango arena such as Villoldo, Francisco Canaro, Carlos Gardel, Gerardo Matos and Astor Piazzola are widely known around the globe. People from all over the world and different cultures is attracted by the genre and thousands of Milongas – or houses where tango is danced – exist in distant countries such as Russia, Japan, China, Australia, Turkey, Morocco, Germany, etc. In 2009, this deep-rooted tradition of dance and music from the Rio de la Plata basin was declared by the United Nations as part of the world’s “intangible cultural heritage”.

