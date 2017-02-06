With the kind of thorough inspection the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Ceramic Chronograph 200M CAH1210.BA0862 Women’s Watch has undergone, there is no way to categorise it other than thoroughbred. Water resistance, functionality or accuracy, it aces every aspect of a worthwhile watch effortlessly.

It’s high-end luxury but not at all meant for luxurious settings. The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Ceramic Chronograph 200M CAH1210.BA0862 Women’s Watch is a less complex chronograph that’s meant to be put into tough situations. It tends towards minimalism and makes a bold statement that’s guaranteed to outlive modern trends and fashion.

The new Tag Heuer Formula 1 CAH1210.BA0862 expresses quality in style. There are little details that define the difference it holds with the average, quartz-based luxury watches. It is not sufficient if we call it a beautiful balance between dark tones and brushed silver polish; if we say it’s ceramic and steel in unison, it will leave a lot of things untold. But these are the things that that dominate the motif of the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Ceramic Chronograph 200M CAH1210.BA0862 Women’s Watch.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Automatic 200M CAH1210.BA0862 Women’s Watch has a face and dial made from black ceramic, which is equal – if not more – in strength to steel. The rest of the elements on the dial i.e. the three central hands, dial markers and the small hands within the sub-dials are made from steel and are polished to a high luminosity.

Even the silver-toned minute-markers are highly pronounced, which adds to the elegance of the watch besides making it extremely easy to read, even in dim-light conditions. The watch hands are lume-covered and provide an extended glow that lasts for hours. Properly charged in bright daylight, the lume glows all night long!

The black stripe of steel running through the adjustable watch band adds to it an extra oomph. The easy deployment latches clasps the wrist firmly and comfortably, without letting the watch slip due to its weight. Even under water and at depths greater than 600 feet.

From the top, the Tag Heuer Formula One Chronograph 200M CAH1210.BA0862 Women’s Watch is covered with a sapphire crystal, which is resistant to scratches and gives out zero reflection due to its anti-reflective coating. Being quartz-driven, its reliability and accuracy is beyond any question; even if it’s exposed to harsh impacts, the Swiss quartz movement shall not yield.

The CAH1210.BA0862 is a perfect compliment not only to casual or outdoorwear but also to formal and semi formal outfits. The sole reason behind is its monochromatic colour combination that makes it a versatile choice; whether you dress in blacks, whites and greys or in pastel shades, it will go with all!