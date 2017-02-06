With the urban development and expansion, more people move into the city, the roads are getting more congested. And the exhaust fume belched by cars and buses polluted the air seriously. How to change the problems? Even though the public transportation is very well developed, some people still feel inconvenient because the bus station and subway station are too far away from the destination. Airwheel E3 electric folding bike will give people a free and convenient transport way. This new commute way will improve the quality of the working life, thanks to the following reasons, https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818334869436542976

First of all, as Airwheel E3 is small and portable, riders can take it in to bus or underground and ride it to commute the station and the destination. For riders whose home is not too far away from the office, they can directly ride Airwheel E3 to go there. With Airwheel E3 folding electric bike, people can slide freely in the busy roads and narrow lanes. There is an exclusively designed backpack for E3, folding size 400*353*472mm only weighing 12.5kg. Traffic jam is no longer a problem for them. After reaching the destination, people don’t have to find a parking place for it. They can just put it on the corner of the office. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/808584412493475841

Secondly, Airwheel E3 is also a good exercise tool and entertainment which make the office atmosphere more relaxing. Working for a whole day, people are exhausted not only in body but also in mind. Some breaks can refresh their bodies and minds, thus improving the efficiency. Office workers can ride Airwheel E3 backpack e bike in the wide places or in office. As it is quiet without making noise, riding it in office will not distract others. It is the best choice for exercise tool and entertainment in office.

The new era of transportation is coming and for the masses, the ways to go to work and go back home affect many office workers’ mood and quality of life. Improve the quality of working life with Airwheel E3 smart electric bike.

