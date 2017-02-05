Can you remember the fantastic times when Jerry Rice, the legendary American football player, had brilliant games within National Football League (NFL)? Well if you miss his amazing energy I have great news for you, you can see him now brilliantly playing in the newest popeyes commercial and I must warn you that watching this short video will bring great laugh on your face since this is an unexpectedly amusing ad. In fact, the video surprised not only by his positive tone but rather by unpredictable stations in which appears the beloved NFL celebrity. No wonder why this popeyes advertising has already been seen by thousands of people who are not only fans of the American football but who also appreciate the positive and entertaining ads that makes them to perceive their treasured products like being closer to their life reality.

It is not a secret that Popeye’s strives always to surprise the audience with second to none advertising for their yummy fried chicken, biscuits and mashed potatoes, however this jerry rice commercial was really un unpredictable move. That is maybe way it created a truly avalanche of buzz on Internet and social media since people started to question the good intention of ad developers. Even so, it is pretty clear that you simply do not have every day the occasion to see one of America’s former athlete wearing a football helmet and having a rotating chicken wing on his facemask, that is why after seeing it most of the folks decided that this definitely one of best funny commercial videos recently launched in the online space. In fact, what makes this ad even more interesting is the super engaging mix of Jerry’s acting talent and natural charisma and the so-called chicken-focused inventions. You need to see this incredible jerry rice commercial to understand exactly how playful and amusing it really is.

I guess that now you are truly prepared to savor the most recent funny commercials that is growing in popularity every day and I will not keep you in suspense no more and will encourage you to view it on the following website link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg6JXzmxM-g. I am pretty sure that after you will see this extraordinary ex-San Francisco American football player that is stunningly showcasing his chicken-eating experience in surprising circumstance you could have your own perception about it and not to be influenced by what people say. I really hope that you enjoyed this delightful ad and will keep an eye on the Popeye’s commercials, who knows in which role we will see Jerry Rice next time?