Engaging the Wealthiest Market Today with the Boomer Media Agency.

Boca Raton, FL, USA — With 77.3 million baby boomers controlling up to 70% of all the financial assets in the USA and 76% of all discretionary income spent on products and services, why is less than 5% of all advertising dollars being directed at the Baby Boomers? The 50+ market that so many advertisers intentionally ignore isn’t big, it’s HUGE! We are pleased to introduce the Boomer Media Agency (http://www.boomermediaagency.com), Media Planning and Buying inclusive of all Social Media Programs exclusively for the 50+ Demographic.

According to Greg Black, President and CEO stated, “We are a unique, passionate and the BIGGEST MARKET OPPORTUNITY in the U.S. today. It’s very simple: Boomers don’t act old or feel old or play like old folks and they are NOT tightwads, in fact they make the most amount of money and spend what they make. So why aren’t businesses and ad Agencies focusing their marketing dollars on more advertising geared DIRECTLY to the boomers? Agencies (and companies) just don’t get it, where traditional Agencies don’t want to be viewed as catering to the senior market, being too old fashion; Agencies want to be looked at as cool, hip, progressive with young fresh ideas. That’s why we have created the Boomer Media Agency (BMA). We have partnered with top shelf media companies to help drive increased business by targeting the 50+ marketplace.”

BMA’s proprietary platform, Boomer 360° was created to give our clients a total, integrated approach to advertising and social media planning and buying, a concise strategic plan with implementation tactics that directly target and engage the 50+ market, with No Misallocated Dollars, no wasted time or fruitless efforts trying to communicate with an audience who does not have the money or desire to buy your products or services.

BMA understands the 50+ demographic better than any other ad agency or business in South Florida or even nationally. To learn more, please visit http://www.boomermediaagency.com.

