Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance joined Dubai Quality Group as an Investor partner

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance signed an investor partnership agreement with Dubai Quality Group (DQG) to activate fruitful cooperation between both parties to foster quality, business excellence, innovation, education performance, and leadership in the education sector

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both parties and government organizations. The delegation from DQG was headed by Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman, Dubai Quality Group, who handed over the Certificate of Membership to HE Suleiman Abdul Khaliq Al Ansari, Executive Director, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, in appreciation for its investment in DQG’s strategies and initiatives. The signing ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sayed Mohammed Al Hashmi, CEO, Financial Benefit & Empowerment Sector, Community Development Authority, and The delegation from Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance was Mr. Abdul Nour Al Hashimi, Assistant Executive Director of Media, and Ms. Khawla Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of excellence and talent.

As a part of their mutual association, this strategic partnership was signed under the framework of both parties’ efforts to develop quality and business excellence, in terms of enhancing the quality of education field, and implementing the latest initiatives and strategic plans that aim at improving performance levels of education.

The investor partnership between both the organizations aims at enabling the transfer and exchange of expert knowledge, experience, best practices and ideas, and the expansion of optimal and productive cooperation.

Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman of DQG, said “We are pleased to have Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance as an investor partner, it’s a value addition to DQG. This partnership is in line with our pursuit to consolidate, develop and promote quality and business excellence practices in UAE’s education sector. This partnership emphasizes its concern to the UAE leadership orientations towards providing innovative educational opportunities for our students. This partnership gives us significant leverage to develop and introduce new concepts and ideas that will further consolidate UAE’s reputation as a leading innovator in the education field. This partnership has been signed with the objective of providing more towards meeting the requirements in improving performance at the organizational level. Through the investor partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration to commit to the implementation of excellence standards and practices at professional levels.’

She added “Dubai Quality Group is deeply committed at promoting quality and business excellence in this key sector and ultimately establishing a strong foundation that would underpin the long-term growth of education system”.

HE Suleiman Abdul Khaliq Al Ansari, Executive Director, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, said “We are keen on entering into agreements and partnerships with various entities and organizations because we believe that progress can be achieved only in the framework of joint cooperation, division of responsibilities and success in the application of best adopted standards. All the above is obviously seen in Dubai Quality Group due to their extended experience in laying the foundations for the development of education and vocational performance through the quality services and their programs.”

He added, “Today, the Award has achieved a new leap in supporting its existence and expansion of educational services, thanks to the generous response of Dubai Quality Group by concluding a bilateral agreement to authorize the start of a partnership phase between both institutions in order to achieve our common aspiration and our quest to improve education and its outcomes, as well as disseminating the culture of educational excellence for the sake of education progress and supporting the efforts exerted to develop educational systems using the latest tools and technologies, in order to improve the performance of educational practices.”

Dubai Quality Group invites entities from the government and private sectors to our partnership in order to benefit from what it has to offer in terms of improving Quality & Business Excellence. These partnerships will enhance cooperation among government and private entities by provide a platform for knowledge and information exchange, which will in return have a positive impact on the business environment. The partnership will also increase the scale and speed of innovation and creativity implementation at the partnering entities.

DQG’s partnership is particularly beneficial to the entire business community, as it provides direct access to a wide range of resources and information that are essential in maintaining focus towards achieving quality and excellence.

