Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Leaves & Petals” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of February 2017. The exhibition is now available for viewing on the Fusion Art website.

The “Leaves & Petals” exhibition opened on February 1st and featured awards in two categories: Traditional Art and Digital Art & Photography.

For this competition artists and photographers worldwide were encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of flowers, leaves, herbs, plants, shrubs, bushes, hedges and other botanical or floral subjects. The work could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit.

The Best in Show winners are Catherine Martinez-Perez for her watercolor, “Rainbow Dew” and Sylvia Freeman for her digital photograph, “Moonlight/Moonflower.”

Both Catherine and Sylvia are Fusion Art’s Featured Artists for the month of February 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art’s 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.

Other award winners include Second Place winners, Ichijo Orochi for his oil on Japanese paper, “White Magnolia Bloom on this Side” and Stephen Baumbach for his photograph on acrylic, “Fade Away.” Third Place awards were given to Stephanie Neely for her oil pastel on paper, “Grace” and Julia Levine for her digital photograph, “Revelation.”

The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including four Honorable Mention winners – Kay K Worz, Michelle Leavitt-Djonlic, Frantisek Rerucha and Darrell Staggs, all exemplify uniquely creative talents and we’re honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.

The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, England, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Czech Republic, Russia, Mexico, Singapore, New Zealand and Germany. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until February 28, 2017.

Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art, a fine art gallery located in Palm Springs, California, was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.

Each month Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art’s website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery’s social media outlets. The gallery’s objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art’s website: http://www.fusionartps.com/2nd-annual-leaves-petals-february-2017-exhibition.

