Airwheel S series double-wheels electric scooters were well received since its release. For one thing, the two-wheeled design was a great innovation. For another, the design of S-series seemingly took some beatings. In spite of its stylish design, S-series is sturdy and durable. It is reputed as the trophy piece of scooters. Airwheel S5 self-balancing scooter successfully satisfies the anticipations of all scooter-lovers.

Airwheel S5 provides riders with a personal exclusive SUV experience. It partially inherits some elements from S3, but it has also gone through some upgrades and refinements. Therefore, S5 shows better performance than S3. S5 electric standing scooter implements the two-wheeled structure and the standing-posture riding mode. S5 is both strong and fashionable like S3 because of its sleek and contoured features. However, duplications will never make sense. It goes even farther than S3 in an all-round manner.

Airwheel S5 adopts two 16-inch giant tires. The tires enable S5 to run smoothly on any road condition. S5 can easily conquer some seemingly dangerous situation, such as negotiating the rugged terrain and go downing the steps S5 has outstanding battery performance, employing 520 W lithium battery with larger and lasting power capacity and longer range than S3. Thus, electricity blackout halfway will not happen to S5 intelligent power scooter. It has become possible for riders to ride S5 for long-distance travels. Plus, S5 with foldable shaft can be stored in limited space. The user can put S5 into his trunk effortlessly when he gets around.

After the upgrade and refinement, Airwheel S5 can be applied to all sectors and professions. No matter who uses it as a transport for daily life, or uses it for public security police, traffic police, and armed police and in airport, warehousing, logistics, S5 is a best choice. It is certain that S5, along with other 2-wheeled electric scooters, will continue to stay at the peak of self-balancing electric scooter design together.

