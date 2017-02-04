Experienced Leaders Share Their Unique Brand of Dumb Advice.

Chicago, IL, USA — Peter Wolf, President of QuantaCRM, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner, and Wayne Schulz, founder of Schulz Consulting, a Sage 100 consulting firm, chat bi-weekly about news, trends, and topics of interest for technology consultants focused on small and mid-size businesses on the SMB Jumpstreet podcast.

To listen to SMB Jumpstreet, visit http://www.smbjumpstreet.com.

“SMB Jumpstreet is the only podcast guaranteed to deliver our unique brand of dumb advice about technology news and suggestions on how to survive in today’s world of rapidly changing service models,” says Wolf of Chicago-based QuantaCRM.

“We are dedicated to serving technology and business consultants who specialize in the SMB space,” adds Schulz from Schulz Consulting in Glastonbury, CT.

Topics include:

• Tips and ideas on how to improve consulting businesses

• SMB business trends

• News about technology companies that could affect technology consultants

• Upcoming events, trade shows, and conferences

About QuantaCRM

QuantaCRM is a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online reseller based in Chicago providing sales, consulting, implementation, training and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 888.490.3190.

About Schulz Consulting

Schulz Consulting focuses on Sage 100 ERP projects, advising on all versions of supported Sage 100 as well as complementary third-party solutions. Based in Glastonbury, CT, Schulz Consulting works on a fixed-price model and guarantees its server moves, workstation reinstallations, ongoing support, upgrades and new implementations. For more information, visit http://www.s-consult.com or call 860.657.8544.

Media Contact:

Brian Dunn

QuantaCRM

844-244-6310

sales@quantacrm.com

http://www.quantacrm.com