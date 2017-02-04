iProv, LLC is excited to announce a new client partnership with the development and launch of ServiceMaster Twin Cities new website servicemastertc.com . ServiceMaster Twin Cities specializes in janitorial services that focus on commercial cleaning and facility maintenance for clients in Central Arkansas.

The founders and owners of ServiceMaster Twin Cities, Bernard and Beverly Wait, believe that the difference in their company is their commitment to honor God in all that they do. This means excelling with customers, valuing their employees, and growing profitably as accountable stewards of investments. They are also committed to using green cleaning products whenever possible.

iProv, LLC, is partnering with ServiceMaster Twin Cities to deliver digital content and educate their customers on the latest in commercial cleaning innovations. “The people at ServiceMaster Twin Cities are wonderful to work with,” Says iProv, LLC CEO and President RJ Martino. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to help ServiceMaster Twin Cities achieve their goals with an engaging website that showcases their extensive service offerings and commitment to customer satisfaction.”

About iProv, LLC:

iProv, LLC is a managed IT provider and digital marketing agency based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Serving small businesses across many verticals using flat-rate, mostly service packages, iProv custom-designs every client strategy to meet business goals. Digital marketing services include custom web design, search engine optimization (SEO/SEM), digital advertising, video production, lead generation, social media marketing, and email marketing. Visit iProvOnline.com or call 501-235-8196 to learn more.

