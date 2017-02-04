Dallas, TX – January 7, 2017.

BloggerKhan announces their ebook ‘How to write press releases’ targeted towards small businesses who don’t realize this free resource can drive traffic to their website for free. Its easy, it’s free and it works.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, the idea is to help out businesses that want to drive traffic to their website and have a limited budget to do so. Babar adds that press releases are a quick and easy way to get free publicity. When written in the proper format and targeting the right media outlets they can bring traffic to your website and attention to your business. A good press release contains enough information for an editor or journalist to write a compelling news story and answers the who, what, why, when and how questions, Babar explains.

For more information check out: http://bit.ly/HTWPRelease

According to Babar, small businesses who are trying to generate additional traffic to their business without spending a lot of money, this ebook will be just the thing they need. Check it out and start press releasing.