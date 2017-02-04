Replacing a missing tooth is very crucial procedure. The dentist has to ensure that the alignment of adjacent teeth is not disturbed. He has to make sure that he able to restore maximum functions and preserve facial contours. If you are looking for the best approach to replace a lost or missing tooth, then you have come to the right place. This guide is all about the best approaches you can follow when it comes to replace your lost tooth. No doubt, you might have got various options to go for but the Dental Implant is much preferable. This is most common, appropriate, reliable, comfortable and aesthetically viable solution available today.

What is Dental Implant?

These are the metal frames or pure titanium posts that are positioned into the jawbone surgically. These are positioned beneath the gums. The titanium structure or metal frames that serves as the root of the implant fuses with the jawbone after surgery. This provides structural integrity to implant and allows your dentist to mount replacement teeth on to frames or posts. This is a tooth root replacement to which separately fashioned crown is attached. This process stimulates the jaw bones to rebuild and remodel. For a successful dental implantation, teeth must be healthy and there must be a sufficient amount of healthy Jawbone to anchor implant and adjacent gums.

What factors affect the longevity of dental implants?

There are various factors that decide how long do the dental implants last. Few of them are as follows:

Suitability of the patient for the procedure

Adequate support is required for implants to last. It means patient should have adequate bone in his/her jaw to support the dental implant. If you have suffered some bone loss in addition to losing tooth, then you must undergo careful evolution by your dentist. It helps determine your suitability for dental implants.

Poorly placed implants can lead to implant failure

Experienced and trained dentist really matter in this field. It is quite important to ensure that you are treated by someone who has placed thousands of dental implants successfully.

Gum diseases and conditions

Gum disease and tooth decay can lead to dental implant failure. Patient should be attentive to their oral health and hygiene after undergone dental implants. Conditions like wear on attached tooth, clenching, grinding may also place stress on implants and can lead to failure.

Lifestyle

Implants can last for decades when properly taken care of. However, there are various lifestyle factors that affect the longevity of implants, such as, uncontrolled diabetes and smoking. You have to make some minor changes in your lifestyle in order to take care of dental implants.

If you are unsure of how to take care of your implants, you should look Best dentist in Los Angeles who can help you with it. If you are looking for safe and durable dental implants, look no further than Larchmont Dental Associates. You can get your sparkling teeth back after successful dental implants.

Contact Us:

Larchmont Dental Associates

Add: 581 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Call: 323-465-2127

Email: larchmontdentists@gmail.com

Website: http://www.larchmontdentists.com/