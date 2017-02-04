Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of “Cosmic Symphony” by Fusion Artist, Michael Goldzweig.

Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce the opening of “Cosmic Symphony” by Fusion Artist, Michael Goldzweig. Michael’s featured show runs from February 1st through February 28th with an artist’s reception on February 11th from 6-9 p.m.

Michael is a Chicago based artist who has been creating and painting all his life. Inspired by such artists as Salvador Dali, LeRoy Neiman and Leonardo Nierman, Michael’s paintings are a vibrant swirling symphony of colors that come alive amidst a vast dark cosmos. These brilliant wisps of color are as intense and dramatic as they are dazzling.

Located at 4116 E. Matthew Drive, in Palm Springs’ historic Backstreet Art District, Fusion Art is one of an assortment of artist-owned galleries and working studios that feature diverse collections of original, contemporary art and photography by locally, nationally & internationally recognized artists. The Backstreet Art District is located just off Hwy 111 (behind the Mercedes Dealership and the Estate Sale).

Founded by Chris and Valerie Hoffman, the gallery was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. Fusion Art promotes and connects emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art experiences, art related education, engage in dialogue with artists, and purchase fine works of art.

Stephen Baumbach Photography, will also host a reception on the evening of February 11th between 6-9 p.m. Stephen recently joined us at Backstreet and his studio/gallery, directly across the hall from Fusion Art, is quickly becoming a hub for local Coachella Valley photographers to gather, network and exchange ideas.

Please join us for Michael’s artist’s reception. He will be in attendance to meet and discuss his art with all. Gallery hours are Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. For additional information please contact Valerie Hoffman at 760-832-7031.

Media Contact:

Valerie Hoffman

Fusion Art

4116 E. Matthew Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92264

(Mailing Address: PO Box 4236

Palm Springs, CA 92263)

760-832-7031

info@fusionartps.com

http://www.fusionartps.com