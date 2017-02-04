Cherrystone Auctions, a global leader in auctions of stamps and items related to postal history, is accepting bids on their website as part of their current, ongoing auction. Bidding will conclude and the auction will conclude on Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1. In addition to bidsheets, the full catalogue of auction items is available on the stamp auction house’s website.

The auction’s catalogue of over 1,500 lots is divided into four groups with roughly 400 lots in each group. Each respective group of lots will be auctioned off at Albania, specific point of the live auction and includes material from certain countries. The final bidding on the first group of items will commence on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:00am; this first section of items includes stamps and collectibles from the United States, Albania, Finland, France and Colonies. Final bidding on the second grouping of lots from Germany (and the German area) and Britain (and the British Commonwealth) begins at 1:00pm on the 28th, immediately following the first grouping.

The second day of sessions begins Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00am with a grouping of stamps and items related to postal history from Greece, the Italian area, Japan, Poland and Romania. The auction concludes with a final session on the same day at 1:00pm with material from Russia, Spain, Switzerland and lots that are particularly large or are entire stamp collections.

In addition to placing bids online, interested parties may view information about the contents of the auction on Cherrystone’s website at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/_auction/ . Each lot—which could be a single stamp or a group of stamps—contains a brief description that includes the printing year and information related to the condition of the stamp. A large full-color image of each lot is available as well. Next to the lot’s picture is where visitors of the auction’s page on the website may place their bids. The item’s current bid is listed along with the minimum bid that must be placed and a range of the item’s approximate value.

Along with information pertaining to their current auction, Cherrystone Auctions also maintains an online gallery of rare stamps. Details can be found at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/gallery.asp . Also accessible through their website is their online stamp store, https://www.cherrystonestamps.com/ . Browsing is available 24/7, and interested parties can sign up for emails, as well.

The auction house, located in the heart of New York City, is considered a global leader in stamp auctions; they have sold some of the rarest and most valuable stamp collections to hit the market. Their staff members have decades of experience in the industry and a passion for stamps. For more information on Cherrystone Auctions , the company’s contact information is provided below.

