Baroda based designer Avni Bhuva’s – Vasanta Collection for Lakme Spring- Summer Resort 2017 is inspired by different forms of Mughal Architecture.

​Designer Avni Bhuva ​It was my debut and Participating at LFW was a very special experience, we presented The Label Avni Bhuva and the kind of response we received has been overwhelming

Actor Ragini Khanna- it’s always very special to work with Debutant Designers, they are so full of energy, ideas and all set to conquer the world. This beautiful outfit that I wore at LFW is so simple yet beautiful. Infact the entire collection showcases a good amalgamation of colours with perfect silhouettes.

​​​ ​​Actor Helly Shah – Avni Bhuva and I have a huge similarity, we are both from the vibrant state of Gujarat and after wearing her outfit, I feel very proud. The outfit looked stunning and yet is extremely comfortable at the same time.​

​​About Label Avni Bhuva

An established label, under the name of Avni Bhuva. All their creations are stimulated by tales of ancient Indian civilizations, crafts and traditions. Which are persistently advanced and urbanized to seize Indian aesthetics with modern sensibility. Their products are made with traditional organic fabrics, vegetable dyes, block prints using different resist printing techniques that exudes a sense of craftsmanship. They are currently offering a wide assortment of products ranging from indo western kurtas, crop tops, Dhoti pants, Lehengas, saris, skirts, stoles and much more. We aim to create a lifestyle for an optimistic everyday women, which is captivating and attainable at a certain cost.

The collection is an interpretation of Mughul –era which had intricate patterns and floral forms are transformed into patterns and prints on woven brocades, handwoven chanderi, silks and tussars. This range uses different techniques in block printing such as vegetable dye, discharge and resist. Though the inspiration comes from ancient Mughal times, the cuts and silhouettes give a more contemporized look. Long dresses, dhoti pants, lenghas, sarees, jackets and capes, in a variety of vibrant colours such as turquoise, hot pink, mustard, baby blue, orange and many more complete the season. Each piece in this collection speaks a language of sheer elegance.