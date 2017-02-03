Reviews of multiple social media plugins including prices, key features and customization options, now available at BloggerKhan.

Dallas, TX – December 21, 2016. BloggerKhan publishes their new report on social media plugins for WordPress, their benefits, their future and which ones are free and which ones are paid.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, the idea is to help out businesses that are looking for the best social media plugin for their WordPress site. Babar explains that there are many options available, from plugins that allow custom icons and placement anywhere on a website, to free plugins where the icons can be found at the end of each post. The article features both free and paid for plugins and their features. We know that finding the right plugin is time-consuming so we have done the research to help businesses out, Babar concludes. The full article can be found here http://bloggerkhan.com/wordpress-to-social-media-plugins-review/17742