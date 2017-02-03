Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) February 1, 2017 – Being a well-known name in the industry for many years, RSVP Med Spa, the leading medical spa in Kansas City specializes in offering a wide range of services including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, BOTOX, skin tightening, Visia face complexion analysis and more.

The spokesperson of RSVP Med Spa stated in an interview, “RSVP Med Spa has a genuine desire to enhance your self-image and confidence at any age by delivering results-driven, quality care with state-of-the-art equipment through our highly trained staff. We combine sophistication with a wide range of educational experience, offering cutting edge procedures and services not found anywhere else in the KC area. We offer a full range of med spa services tailored to your own needs for every type.”

RSVP Med Spa provides a referral program in which the referrer will be rewarded $50 credit for each referral, only if the referred client must purchase a service of $100 or more before credit is applied.

With over 60 years of combined experience, the staff at RSVP Med Spa is medically trained and consists of Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Laser Technicians and Aestheticians. Their unique facility was created to provide an exceptional med spa experience for men and women where quality, luxury, and satisfaction are the main priority.

About RSVP Med Spa:

Contact Name: Jamie Osteen

Contact Address:

13300 Metcalf Ave,

Overland Park, Kansas

USA – 66213

Contact Number: 913-387-1104

