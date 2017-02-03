Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery is pleased to announce that its February 2017 art exhibition, the 7th Annual “CityScapes” Art Exhibition is now posted on their website and can be viewed online.

Jupiter, FL, USA — Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery is pleased to announce that its February 2017 art exhibition, the 7th Annual “CityScapes” Art Exhibition is now posted on their website and can be viewed online. Cityscape subjects would be considered to be any art depicting cities, towns, urban scenes and any related metropolitan subjects for this art competition.

An international competition was held in January 2017 which determined the art for this exhibition. The gallery received submissions from 19 different countries and also received entries from 28 different states. Overall, 447 entries were judged for this art competition.

Congratulations to the artists who have been designated as this month’s category winners, along with the winning Special Merit and Special Recognition artists. The gallery commends all of the winning artists for their artistic skill and their creativity, as this online art exhibition is indicative of their creativity.

To proceed to the galleries 7th Annual “CityScapes” online art exhibition follow this link: http://www.lightspacetime.com/cityscapes-online-art-exhibition-february-2017.

Each month Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts themed online art competitions for 2D and 3D artists. All participating winners of each competition have their artwork exposed and promoted online through the online gallery and through social media to thousands of visitors each month.

