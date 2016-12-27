Charenton le Pont, France – 20 December 2016 – Le Bon Call Company offers professional call center services of various type. Call-center is a service of call processing and mass contacts with customers (service information line, order entry service, technical support, telemarketing, etc.). Although this name traditionally continues to involve only the processing of telephone calls, the range of services call-center today has grown considerably, and so it makes sense to use another term of contact center, implying the use of all types of modern communications such as e-mail, SMS, text chat, and others. Frequently it is used in practice, and the more general concept – calls processing center. The most typical business processes of the calls processing center include processing of contacts by customer service, receiving complaints from consumers, order handling by phone, finding new customers through outbound calls and sending commercial offers, handling customer surveys, the answers to questions through the conducting promotions, etc.

Organizational call-center within the company are made usually in a separate structural unit, contacting with customers and clients on request of other departments (marketing, sales, service and so on). In addition to customer satisfaction, the result of the activities of call-center is to collect comprehensive information about the contacts, creating call lists on the requests of various departments of the company. However, when you create your own call-center it is necessary to solve many organizational problems: to hire and train operators; select a room with a ventilation and air conditioning; buy special furniture with partitions and floors to absorb sound; plan load of contact center and make shifts of operators; organize control over the status of technical resources; establish a monitoring of the contact center in real-time analysis and statistical reports and much more. The best and costless way to achieve company’s goals will be to hire a call center according to the special needs and requirements of the company.

Le Bon Call Company is professional call center which provides following services: telemarketing, telecommunications, tele prospection, customer service of any type, marketing, community management, lead generation, receiving calls 24 hours a day and much more. In case you have a complex task which can be performed only by call center of full range of services, Le Bon Call Company is the exact company you need. By delivering your task with thorough explanation of what you need, they will make you a free estimation of cost of future work and will perform needed services at highest quality level.

Contacts:

Company: Le Bon Call

Address: 4 rue Saint Pierre, Charenton le Pont, 94220, France

Email: contact@leboncall.com

Phone: 0184887188

Website: http://leboncall.com/