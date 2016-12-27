Over the counter care for hemorrhoids is only a temporary solution. Internal hemorrhoids and persistent external hemorrhoids require analysis from an expert in Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles . Dr. Kamrava, an experienced colorectal surgeon, will diagnose the type and severity of your hemorrhoids through simple procedures. This top Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles colorectal surgeon will be able to get you living comfortably again.

There is no reason to experience discomfort from hemorrhoids for an extensive period of time. Dr. Kamrava offers a minimally invasive Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles called sclerotherapy. Sclerotherapy is a swift and harmless procedure that gets you relief from internal hemorrhoids. This treatment has a high success rate for Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles. He applies years of experience and advanced technology to treat hemorrhoids in a variety of ways. His wide-ranging background gives him the expertise to understand and treat patients on an individual basis.

Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles does not always require surgery. Dr. Kamrava uses hemorrhoid banding as an effective non-surgical method to treating hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoid banding is another minimally invasive treatment that eliminates blood supply to the hemorrhoid. The hemorrhoid then falls off within a few days. This Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles technique is both minimally invasive and effective.

About Dr. Kamrava

Dr. Kamrava provides top-rated Hemorrhoid Removal Los Angeles. He is a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon. He is able to offer non-invasive hemorrhoid treatment options. He effectively understands each client at a personal level and prescribes a treatment most suitable to his or her individual situation. The doctor combines his education and expansive experience in the field to bring first-rate care to his patients. To find out more about Dr. Kamrava and the services he offers, visit his website or call (424) 279-8222.

