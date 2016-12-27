December 27th, 2016 – The Lab Wizard is finally back and with an all new single – Caribbean Queen – a great song for everyone who loves good music.

Sure enough, music is an invaluable part of any culture. Music can touch the very strings of our souls. Depending on the type of music, it can either make you happy or sad. Music is fun and huge variety of genres will ensure that you are going to find the ideal track, which will not disappoint you indeed. Still, some fans of music may actually argue that music is no longer original and modern songs are all too sketchy, without any particular improvements. A number of genres indeed is living through a certain stagnation period. Nevertheless, it does not necessarily imply that there is nothing new on the market these days. Furthermore, it always saddens the fans when great bands fall apart or are taking a long timeout. Still, such timeouts are often very beneficial for the bands and the music that they are producing. Well, some bands return and they are bigger as well as better than ever before. Hence, their fans are lucky to have them back and will be very pleased to learn that their new songs are all the more exciting and original indeed. This is the case of The Lab Wizard – the guys are finally back and with a new epic track – Caribbean Queen! It really is a great track that is meant to make any party all the more exciting and all the guests dancing like crazy. The tune is very catchy and will conquer your heart in no time at all. Furthermore, if you are a long time fan, this is the kind of music that you will need to get in order to complete your collection.

That is right – PR Records brings that kind of music back to you and you will finally have a one of a kind opportunity to listen to all the songs that you like and online, without having to pay a single dime – what more could you possibly wish for?

About The Lab Wizard:

The Lab Wizard is finally back and with an entirely new as well as unique single – Caribbean Queen – the ideal party song that will literally blow your mind. The new song will remind you why you love those guys so much.

Contacts:

Web link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4jPn_dNHB0&feature=youtu.be