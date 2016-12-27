3S KOREA Co Ltd. is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the wafer carrier and air conditioning businesses and designs and manufactures operating software of R and HVAC test equipment. 3S KOREA operates in two business segments: wafer carrier and environment. Its wafer carrier segment manufactures front-opening shipping boxes (FOSBs), front opening unified pods (FOUPs), open cassettes (O/Cs), 300mm wafer carriers and others. Its environment segment provides calorimeters, including compressor calorimeters, automotive AC calorimeters, psychometric type AC calorimeters and others, environment control systems, including environment test equipment for room air conditioners, automotive wind tunnel type environment equipment, artificial snowfall apparatus and others, as well as micro-algae carbon dioxide fixation (MCDF). 3S Korea is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and provides services in Japan and South Korea.

The SWOT analysis helps to get an in-depth strategic analysis of the 3S KOREA Co Ltd.’s businesses operations. GlobalData compiled the profile to bring a clear and an unbiased view of the company’s key strengths and weaknesses and the potential opportunities and threats. The profile helps you formulate strategies that augment your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.

Contents of the Report:

• Business description

• Corporate strategy

• SWOT analysis

• Company history

• Major products and services

• Key competitors

• Key employees

• Executive biographies

• Important locations and subsidiaries

• Detailed financial ratios for the past five years

• Interim ratios for the last five interim periods

Key benefits of buying this profile include:

• Gain key insights into 3S KOREA Co Ltd. for academic or business research purposes.

• Key elements are SWOT analysis, corporate strategy and financial ratios and charts are incorporated into the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

• Identify potential customers and suppliers based on the analysis of the company’s business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

• Detailed report about competitors’ business structure and strategies, and capitalize on their weaknesses. Stay up to date on the major developments affecting the company.

• Core strengths and weaknesses and areas of development or decline are analyzed and presented in the profile objectively. Recent developments in the company covered in the profile help you track important events.

• Option to scout for potential investments and acquisition targets, with detailed insight into the companies’ strategic, financial and operational performance.

• Financial ratio in the profile includes the revenue trends, profitability, growth, margins and returns, liquidity and leverage, financial position and efficiency ratios.