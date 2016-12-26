Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) December 26, 2016 – Kangovou is a Raleigh, NC based company that has created BPA-free modern dishware for children. They have a wide range of products including bento boxes, compartment plates, flat plates, sippy cups, snack bowls, and cereal bowls. The Kangovou Dishware Set includes their full product line, and is the first and last dishware purchase any parent will ever have to make for their child. Their modern dishware is made from type 304 18/8 food-grade stainless steel – a material renowned for being non-toxic, non-leaching, durable, and easily maintained. Their products also feature an outer cover to keep hot and cold from reaching delicate hands. The cover is free off all harmful chemicals like BPA and BPS, and can be removed for easy cleaning. All of their products are completely dishwasher safe and come in a range of color options including blue, green, yellow and orange.

Kangovou was founded by two mothers, Pretty Govindji and Tess Brennan, who are dedicated to providing safe options for children’s dishware. Pretty is a mother of three and former professional HR expert who partnered with Tess, a veteran of the pharmaceutical field to provide high-quality, modern dishware and peace of mind for mothers everywhere. Kangovou dishware is free of chemicals harmful to children like BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead, and melamine that are found in many other products on the market for serving and saving children’s food and drink. Because their dishware is made with the finest food-grade stainless steel, it has natural antibacterial properties, won’t rust, is durable, and dishwasher-safe. Kangovou products are sold in an easy-to-navigate online shop, as well as by international retailers and domestic retailers from California to New Jersey. An online blog on their site provides up-to-date information and helpful articles for health-conscious parents.

Kangovou was founded with the mission to provide high-quality, safe dishware for children. The dedication and drive of their founders has led them to do just that – with a range of options for food and drink that are BPA-free, non-leaching, and easy to clean in the dishwasher or by hand. Their products are designed with the health of children in mind and stand the test of time. They are located at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99 Raleigh, NC 27617. They can be contacted by phone at (855) 526-4686. More information is available on their website at https://www.kangovou.com.

###