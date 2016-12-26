Mumbai, 26th December 2016: Kokuyo Camlin has joined hands with KidZania , a global indoor theme park, to unveil two co-branded products in the writing and colouring category. The products include a Writing Kit and a Colouring Kit. These were unveiled at a function at KidZania, RCity Mall, Mumbai.

The ‘Writing Kit’ comprises mechanical pencils, lead tubes and a notebook set – a perfect combination to suit one’s writing needs. The ‘Colouring Kit’ is a complete fantasy for little ones who love colouring. It comprises of oil pastels, Artica Plastic Crayons, Brush Pens and Premium Colour pencils. Both the kits are priced at Rs 300/- each and are available at the Camlin Art and Craft studio, KidZania and across all retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai. There is also a KidZania discount coupon available in the kit of up to Rs 210/- valid till June 2017 redeemable at the Delhi NCR or Mumbai location.

Speaking at the launch, Saumitra Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, said, “We are taking our partnership with KidZania to the next level. After an extremely successful association with Camlin Art & Craft studio & Painting Studio in KidZania Mumbai & Delhi, we are ready to provide a new experience to Children – Camlin KidZania products. Now children can take the fun learning experience home. Kokuyo Camlin & KidZania will continue to work on the vision on making learning fun”

Speaking on the occasion, Viraj Jit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania India, said, “KidZania extends its association with Kokuyo Camlin for another first-of-its-kind initiative, with the launch of the Camlin KidZania range of products for kids. We are elated with this integration and look forward to strengthen our partnership with such associations in the future.”

The mechanical pencils in the ‘Writing Kit’ are power-packed with awesome features like easy click mechanism, jumbo built-in eraser, retractable metal tip, grip for comfortable writing and it comes in attractive designs. It also makes a great gift for people who love to write and pen down their thoughts.

The ‘Coloring Kit’ boasts of a wide variety of colours. Camlin Oil Pastels can be used across many surfaces like textured/sketching/tinted papers and gives an even experience with richer and deeper colours. Innovative Camlin Brush Pens have a flexible tip that helps in making fine, medium and bold strokes. Artica Plastic Crayons are easy to sharpen and erase, these crayons are a great tool with a hexagonal body for an easy grip and are smudge free. Premium Color Pencils are extraordinary with a break resistant point and have a higher colour pigment.

About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Limited www.kokuyo.co.in (formerly known as Camlin Limited) www.kokuyo.co.in is in the business of marketing of art materials and stationery products under flagship brands ‘Camel’ and ‘Camlin’ which have been in existence for more than 80 years . The company offers a wide range of products such as Fine Art materials, scholastic colors and stationery, hobby products, office products, writing and drawing instruments, adhesives and notebooks.

In the year 2011, Kokuyo S&T ltd, a Japanese corporation engaged in the business of stationery, notebooks and school furniture acquired majority stake in the Company. Kokuyo S&T ltd is a 100% subsidiary of Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Japan. Kokuyo S&T’s product line includes office stationery, notebooks and office supplies.

