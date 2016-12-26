San Diego, CA – Morimoto Watch Co. has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for ‘EDGE’ a uniquely shaped watch designed with an unprecedented level of comfort. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support to finance the initial orders, and market and distribute the watch to a mass audience.

Consumers are in for a surprise when they first see the EDGE by Morimoto. This new entry into a crowded marketplace seeks to be disruptive through design. Unlike virtually every watch on the market, the EDGE is not round. Morimoto claims it is the world’s first half-moon shaped watch. Consumers can rejoice and be assured that they no longer need to sacrifice comfort for style. Morimoto promises “No more crown marks” along with an unprecedented level of comfort.

Most watches have a crown that can dig into the wearer’s wrist. Thanks to its half-moon design, the EDGE won’t dig into your wrist or cause crown marks. The lug (the part attaching the band to the watch body) on traditional watches sticks out and can be uncomfortable when the wrist is at certain angles. The lug on the EDGE is uniquely integrated into the underside of the watch. This provides added comfort and a more streamlined, minimalist design. This design innovation allows the watch strap to sit flush to the ‘edge’ of your wrist.

“As a passionate watch collector my whole life, I began to tire of the uninspired and repetitive shape designs of regular watches,” said project creator and company founder Brandon Hnedak. “With most watches I’ve worn, they have felt obtrusive, and the crown always left marks on my wrist. I wanted a lightweight watch that would sit comfortably and flat on my wrist without leaving marks. Unable to find one, I set out to design it myself.”

On the upcoming version of the EDGE, there will be minor improvements from the prototypes, including a more refined leather watch band that does away with traditional stitching knots and a tinted gray lower dial on the watch face to create a contrast between dial levels. The EDGE’s black watch band will have a contrasting dark grey stitching to provide a more continuous color match throughout the EDGE line. Each watch also comes with a branded white Morimoto EDGE Watch Case. “The prototypes were all perfectly crafted and tested in daily use for 6 months without any issues. The design process is complete, all that is left is to raise funds on [Kickstarter] to place the order,” says Hnedak.

Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. ‘Backers’ who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All ‘Backers’ of the EDGE Kickstarter campaign who pledge $70 or more will receive the EDGE timepiece of their choice; silver, gold or rose gold.

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 28, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gpoU9J

