Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood, or high blood glucose. Diabetes is a disease in which your blood glucose or blood sugar levels are too high. Glucose comes from the foods we eat. Insulin is a hormone that helps the glucose gets into our cells to give them energy. With type 1 diabetes, our body does not make insulin. With type 2 diabetes, the more common type, our body does not make or use insulin well. Without enough insulin, the glucose stays in our blood. We can also have pre diabetes. This means that our blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be called diabetes. Over time, having too much glucose in our blood can cause serious problems. It can damage our eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Diabetes can also cause heart diseases, stroke and even the need to remove a limb. Pregnant women can also get diabetes called gestational diabetes.

The conference highlights will be as follows:

• Diabetes: What, How and When?

• Living with Diabetes

• Diabetes & Associated Complications

• Types 1 v/s Type 2 Diabetes

• Diabetes Pathophysiology

• Endocrinology Aspect of Diabetes

• Prevention of Diabetes

• What Should We Eat?

• Diabetes and Nephropathy

• Diabetes and Associated Cardiac Abnormalities

• Genetics of Diabetes

• Diabetes and Today’s Drug Market

• Modern Approaches towards Treatment